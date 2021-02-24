Get a job: Join Bit Fry Game Studios as a Gameplay Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Bit Fry Games Studio, an independent developer and publisher of video games for all major platforms, is composed of gaming and sports veterans who have come together to disrupt and reinvigorate the sports video-game market. The company’s first franchise, Ultimate Rivals, is a multi-sport, arcade-action sports platform featuring competitive online multi-player action for mobile, console and PC. Supported by ground-breaking licensing agreements with 10 professional sports organizations, games within the Ultimate Rivals franchise feature superstar athletes from the National Hockey League, National Basketball Association, the National Football League, Major League Baseball, Women’s National Basketball Association, and the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, with more to come. The company is backed by leading names in sports (late NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern) and gaming (Xbox co-creator and managing partner of 1UP Ventures Ed Fries) as part of its investor team.

The Gameplay Engineer will work to design and implement gameplay systems in Unreal Engine 4. This mid-to-senior level engineer will join an ongoing product and will be required to innovate major gameplay systems for fast-paced, networked games. The engineer will be required to collaborate with the design team, production, and other engineering teams within the company.

Responsibilities

Design, build and maintain major gameplay systems

Design, build and maintain other client or server systems

Maintain and contribute to a shared code base across multiple games

Address technical challenges and reduce technical debt

Collaborate with designers to optimize game mechanics

Demonstrate passion, care and commitment to high quality software products

Reqirements

4+ years of AAA game industry experience with shipping experience

Experience and confidence to lead engineering efforts

Experience developing complex gameplay systems

Strong 3D math skills

Proficient in C++

Experience with scripting languages

Able to work independently without supervision

Ability to adapt and face dynamic challenges in a startup environment

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Ability to accurately estimate time required for technical tasks

Extra Credit

Skilled with Unreal Engine 4

Experience with Apple PlatformsExperience with PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo consoles

Understanding of networked games

Experience with live services

