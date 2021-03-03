The Sinking City pulled from Steam after its own developer issues DMCA takedown

The Sinking City has been removed from Steam (again) amid an ongoing dispute between developer Frogwares and publisher Nacon.

As reported by Vice, the horror title was seemingly pulled after Frogwares filed a DMCA takedown notice, effectively torpedoing its own game.

The Sinking City can no longer be found on Steam at the time of writing, and Valve confirmed it received a DMCA takedown notice in a statement handed to Vice.

"The Sinking City has been in dispute in French courts for a while," said Valve VP of marketing, Doug Lombardi. "An interim decision last fall appeared to give Nacon the right to distribute the game on Steam while the litigation proceeded. However, today we received a DMCA takedown notice for the version that Nacon recently shipped, so we have responded to that notice."

This is just the latest development in a tetchy back-and-forth between the two companies. Earlier this week, Frogwares posted a tweet asking players not to purchase The Sinking City on Steam, claiming that version of the title was outdated.

"Frogwares has not created the version of The Sinking City that is today on sale on Steam," read the tweet, posted on February 26. "We do not recommend the purchase of this version."

In response, Nacon explained the Steam version was "official and complete," but lacked certain Steam-specific features like cloud saves and achievements due to a lack of cooperation from Frogwares.

Frogwares then hit back again, sharing a nine minute long video accusing Nacon of releasing a pirated copy of The Sinking City on Steam, pointing to things like a missing Frogwares logo on the intro splash screen and the absence of a main menu advert as evidence that something was amiss.

Nacon has yet to comment on those piracy allegations, and Frogwares hasn't publicly acknowledged the DMCA at the time of writing. Gamasutra has reached out to both companies for comment.