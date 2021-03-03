Square Enix taps Polish studio Forever Entertainment for upcoming remakes

Square Enix has partnered with Polish studio Forever Entertainment to remake some of its catalog titles.

The Japanese studio confirmed the news to GamesIndustry.biz, and explained Forever would help it create "multiple game remakes" based on a single franchise.

Forever is best known for developing Panzer Dragoon: Remake, but has also worked on other titles like Hard West and Goetia in a publishing capacity.

Each remake will apparently preserve the gameplay beats of the original while overhauling the visuals. Under the terms of the deal, Forever will net over 50 percent of revenue from each copy sold across all platforms.