Quiz Sucker Punch co-founder Brian Fleming about Ghost of Tsushima at GDC Showcase

March 3, 2021 | By Staff
If you were a fan of the 2020 samurai epic Ghost of Tsushima, there’s good news for you---Sucker Punch co-founder and Ghost of Tsushima producer Brian Fleming will be doing an Ask-Me-Anything session at GDC Showcase!

This is your chance to learn more about how Sucker Punch brought the adventure of Jin Sakai to life. Fleming will be taking questions about the game’s design direction, explaining how the studio produced the content-rich island of Tsushima, and sharing lessons in studio leadership from his many years in the game industry.

If you’ve got questions about the making of Ghost of Tsushima, start getting them ready! Fleming’s AMA session will take place on March 15th at 12:25PM PST.

Don’t miss out! Register for GDC Showcase today.

For more updates on GDC Showcase, be sure to, visit our websitesign up for our newsletter, or follow us on FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

