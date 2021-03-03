One month in, Valheim has already sold 5 million copies

Newsbrief: Valheim hit the ground running at the beginning of February, and doesn't seem to be losing much momentum now that a month has passed. The Viking-themed survival sim has now sold over 5 million copies in roughly one month.

For a bit of a refresher, Valheim managed to sell 1 million copies on Steam within the first week of its early access launch on February 2. By February 15, that number had doubled to 2 million, and only three days later it crossed the 3 million sold milestone.

In terms of concurrent players, Valheim went from a peak of 367,000 concurrents on February 14 to a whopping 500,000 one week later. By Steam's count, it is currently the third most popular game on the platform, behind only Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.