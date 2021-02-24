Get a job: join Airship Syndicate as a Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Austin, Texas

We're currently working on an unannounced PC/console title featuring a new and original IP, and need a gameplay programmer to help bring it to life. If you've got the experience and enjoy working with a focused group of talented and passionate game devs, then Airship is the place for you.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Gather requirements based on stakeholder input

Provide reasonable time estimates, and communicate when adjustments are needed

Collaborate iteratively with designers, artists and other team members to deliver polished gameplay

Create internal tools as needed to improve and support workflow

Deliver clean, efficient and well-documented code

Fearlessly and relentlessly debug difficult problems

REQUIREMENTS

Experience on a commercial game title

Experience working with Unreal 4

Experience writing networked gameplay code

Solid knowledge and experience using C++

Motivated self-starter; complete tasks without intense supervision

Good oral and written communication skills

Proof of eligibility to work in the United States

PLUSES

Familiarity with Unreal’s Gameplay Ability System

Experience working on a live-service game

Python experience

Multiplayer programming experience in Unreal 4

Console development experience

Our Benefits

Full health benefits including medical, dental and vision

Profit sharing

Generous PTO

401k plan

Relocation packages

Plus (when there’s not a pandemic)...

Office movie lunches

Snacks on snacks on snacks

A world-beating, custom-made board gaming table

MAME cabinet

How We Work

Autonomy through collaboration

We remove as many barriers as possible between you and productivity. We’ll ask you to be self-reliant and self-motivated, with the expectation that you talk frequently with your lead and teammates to keep everyone aligned.

Focused project management

We don’t manage just to manage. We’re building a system and process that is helpful, but not intrusive. If someone is asking you for a status update, it’s probably because they are working with you on the thing they are asking about, or are planning to use it.

Small team environment

Size is relative (especially in today’s dev world), but we’re all about direct interaction with teammates, experimenting with ideas and less bureaucracy.

Our Values

High Performance

Average will never be our target. We work hard to put the special sauce in each game we create, and this forms the core of our identity. It also pushes us to evolve. As we strive to be better together, we grow together.

Mutual Respect

We respect the time and extraordinary efforts of our employees by offering generous PTO, profit-sharing, WFH days (even pre-pandemic), and an understanding of personal circumstances. Making great games often takes a lot; we aim to give a lot in return, by committing to share our success with our team.

Approachability

Making something “fun” is inherently subjective, and can’t come without disagreement. We value being open, honest, and approachable. Respect breeds communication, and good communication means good games. If you aren’t approachable, in good times and bad, Airship isn’t for you.

Help Us Build It

We are still trying to achieve our goals, and probably always will be. We’re looking for thoughtful, creative folks to help us move the goalpost.

Due to the high volume of applicants we receive, we can’t reply to each individually. Only candidates in consideration for positions will be contacted. Thank you!

Interested? Apply now!

