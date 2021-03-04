Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 4, 2021
Report: Nintendo to release upgraded Switch with larger OLED display and 4K support

March 4, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Nintendo is reportedly working on a new iteration of its Switch console that will feature a larger touchscreen OLED display.

As reported by Bloomberg, the revamped device will come equipped with a 7-inch, 720p OLED panel manufactured by Samsung, and will also support 4K graphics when docked. 

For the sake of comparison, both the Switch Lite and original Switch offer the same 720p resolution as the rumored upgrade, but feature smaller 5.5-inch and 6.2-inch touchscreen displays, respectively. 

The market price of the rigid OLED panel Nintendo has opted for has fallen in price due to over supply, so the deal would seemingly benefit both Nintendo and Samsung -- the latter of which will now be able to solidify production plans.

Yoshio Tamura, co-founder of display consultancy DSCC, told Bloomberg the new display should "consume less battery, and offer higher contrast and possibly faster response times when compared to the Switch's current liquid-crystal display."

People familiar with the project claim Nintendo hopes the new device will boost demand in time for the holidays, and that Samsung will begin mass production in June with the target of getting the displays to assemblers in July. 

Nintendo recently raised its fiscal forecast off the back of bumper Switch hardware and software sales, with the console hitting 79.87 million lifetime sales as of December 31, 2020. 

As is always the case, it's worth taking reports like this with a pinch of salt until we hear anything concrete -- Nintendo itself has declined to comment, so far -- but this isn't the first time we've heard whispers of the fabled 'Switch Pro.'

