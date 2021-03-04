Motorsport Games acquires racing simulation tech developer Studio397

Motorsport Games has acquired racing simulation tech developer Studio397 for an undisclosed fee.

Studio397 is the company behind the rFactor2 racing simulation platform, which strives to replicate the physics and conditions of real-world racing using a combination of "ultra-realistic" technologies.

Motorsport Games, meanwhile, is best known for its work on the Nascar Heat franchise and Motorsport Predictor.

The deal will see Studio397 continue its work on rFactor2 while developing the physics and handling models for Motorsport's slate of upcoming projects. Motorsport also pledged to use its own resources and expertise to further enhance rFactor2, particularly in target areas highlighted by the racing community.

"We see this as great news for the sim racing community as we can now leverage the best elements of the rFactor 2 platform, combine it with our foundational use of Unreal Engine (developed by Epic Games) and layer in the additional components our talented teams have spent the last two years developing," said Motorsport president, Stephen Hood.

"Our aim was to start out with a product that had heart and soul. When the planned acquisition is completed, we can operate safe in the knowledge that another piece of an ambitious puzzle has been secured."

Studio397's existing management and development team will remain in place following the deal.