Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 4, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 4, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 4, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Arizona bill aims to make Apple, Google allow third-party payment systems on mobile

Arizona bill aims to make Apple, Google allow third-party payment systems on mobile

March 4, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
March 4, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Arizona is working on legislation that, if fully passed, would prevent app store owners from mandating certain payment systems from Arizona-based developers.

According to an indepth writeup from The Verge, the Arizona House of Representitives passed the amendment this week, meaning the bill must now survive the state senate before arriving on the govenor's desk.

If passed, this would essentially allow exaclty what Epic Games wants to see on iOS where Apple would be unable to force developers to only use Apple's payment processing system on the platform, albiet on a smaller scale.

Specifically, the bill propose that digital stores that see over 1 million downloads should not be able to force Arizona-based developers "to use a particular in-application payments system as the exclusive mode of accretive payments from a user." As called out in The Verge, lanuage in the bill specifically notes that this would not apply to game consoles.

All in all, it's a similar bill to the one that only just recently died in North Dakota's state senate. Though both Arizona and North Dakota's proposals would only apply to developers operating out of each respective state, the idea here is that starting on the smaller scale could lead to future legislation that accomplishes the same feat on a wider basis.

Meanwhile, the big Epic Games and Apple dispute over third-party payment processing systems and app stores on iOS is set to head to trial on May 3.

Related Jobs

SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, CA or Los Angeles, US, Ontario, Canada
[03.01.21]
Senior Houdini Technical Artist (Games)
Gameforge AG
Gameforge AG — Karlsruhe, Germany
[02.26.21]
Senior Game Designer
Gameforge AG
Gameforge AG — Karlsruhe, Germany
[02.26.21]
Lead* Game Design


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image