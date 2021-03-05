After an uneven seven months, Marvel's Avengers is making its XP grind even grindier

Square Enix has warned Marvel's Avengers players to start leveling up fast, because the publisher is about to double down on The Grind ahead of the title's next-gen update.

The Japanese company said the Avengers 'balance team' will be making some changes to the current XP curve -- namely increasing the amount of XP required to level up from around level 25 -- to address a few core issues.

More specifically, it explained how the XP curve in Avengers "isn't really a curve at all," but rather a straight line that has led to some pacing issues and a lack of meaningful progression.

"In most RPGs, the amount of XP you need to level up increases as you gain levels in a curve, but our system is a straight line. This has led to pacing issues, such as skill points currently being rewarded too fast, which may be confusing and overwhelming to newer players. We want each decision to invest in a skill or Heroic to be more meaningful," said the publisher in a blog post.

"Based on these issues, we’ll be increasing the amount of XP needed to level up, starting from around level 25. This amount will increase the closer you get to level 50 so that it will take longer to reach higher levels, and will only affect character level, not power level."

Players who already have level 50 characters won't be affected by the changes, but those who've yet to reach that milestone will only have a few days to do so.

That's because Square intends to roll out the XP rework on March 18, which is the same day the Hawkeye DLC and next-gen update will arrive.

The change has been met with derision in some corners of the internet, with a chunk of fans suggesting Square is only tweaking the system to prevent players from leveling up Hawkeye in super-quick time -- while also slowing down any next-gen newcomers.

In short, they suspect Square is worried about its ability to keep players engaged, and has therefore come up with the most cynical solution imaginable.

It's no secret that Square has been somewhat disappointed with the performance of Marvel's Avengers. Back in November 2020, the company explained the title had failed to meet internal sales targets, but pledged to make up for that shortfall by "offering ample additional content." In the time since, revenue has apparently improved, with Marvel's Avengers listed as one of the games helping to boost sales at Square Enix in the company's latest financials.