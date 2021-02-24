Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Meet Jess Brohard, the official host of GDC Showcase!

March 4, 2021 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, GDC

The organizers of Game Developers Conference are pleased to announce that veteran esports broadcaster Jess Brohard will be joining us during our March event as the official host of GDC Showcase.

If you’re a fan of the Call of Duty esports scene or have glanced at the TVs while popping into your local GameStop, you’ve seen Brohard interviewing the best Call of Duty players, and explaining to customers what’s coming up in the world of video games.

When she’s not on the stage hosting, she’s hanging out on her own Twitch channel streaming everything from Apex Legends to Animal Crossing, and developing equipment-free fitness content ideal for working out safely at home.

Now Brohard will be guiding you through the first-ever GDC Showcase, GDC’s free-to-attend, all-digital event that will let game developers gather safely during the month of March.

Join Brohard and the other incredible game developers presenting at GDC Showcase starting on March 15th! Register today and check out the full schedule of talks, ask-me-anything sessions, podcasts, and more.

For more updates on GDC Showcase, be sure to, visit our websitesign up for our newsletter, or follow us on FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

