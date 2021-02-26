Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 5, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 5, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 5, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Walk through the history of game development tools at GDC Showcase

Walk through the history of game development tools at GDC Showcase

March 5, 2021 | By Staff
March 5, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Design, GDC

If there’s one thing that fuels David Lightbown’s passion for game development, it’s tools, tools, tools. The Ubisoft User Experience Director has been one of the industry’s champions for better understanding the tools used to make games, even writing a book on the subject titled Designing the UX of Game Development Tools.

At GDC Showcase, you can join in on Lightbown’s passion for the trade of toolmaking as he presents a look back at the tools created at companies like id Software, Epic Games, and more! Lightbown’s talk will take place at 10:05 AM on Friday March 19th, an excellent session to kick off the final day of GDC Showcase.

Whether you build game development tools yourself, or want to better understand the tools you use in your everyday life, you don’t want to miss Lightbown’s presentation.

You’ll be learning from someone who’s taken the time to break down the most groundbreaking tools in game development’s past to build a better game development future.

Sign up today for GDC Showcase and get ready for Lightbown’s excellent talk!

For more updates on GDC Showcase, running from March 15th-19th 2021, be sure to, visit our websitesign up for our newsletter, or follow us on FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[03.04.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.04.21]
Programmer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.04.21]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[03.04.21]
Senior or Lead Graphics Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image