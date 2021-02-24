Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 4, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 4, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 4, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Join Housemarque as a Lead Producer

Get a job: Join Housemarque as a Lead Producer

March 4, 2021 | By Staff
March 4, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Lead Producer, Housemarque

Location: Helsinki, Finland

Housemarque is looking for a Lead Producer for a new game project

THE JOB

Housemarque is looking for an experienced candidate for a new key role. As Lead Producer you are responsible for translating the game’s creative ambitions and vision into a project that manifests them in the highest possible quality within a realistic schedule and budget. You get to work with our exceptionally talented development team, and take ownership of a new ambitious game project.

Lead Producer’s responsibilities include:

  • Working with the Team of Directors and leading Producers in successfully creating a high-quality game within time and budget
  • Staffing the project and overseeing the internal development team and external partners
  • Championing the Housemarque culture of professionalism, game production framework and agile principles and continuously driving for improvement of all processes
  • Formulating credible and coherent high-level project management plans within the constraints of time and budget
  • Creating, reviewing and approving all high-level plans from the teams including project staffing, scope and outsourcing
  • Establishing efficient communication loops of all project matters in the project team and towards the other departments and stakeholders in and out of the company

We expect you to have:

  • Coaching skills and mindset
  • Experience in leading high performance professionals and teams
  • Excellent project management, organizational, communication, negotiation and operational skills
  • Ability to make decisions in complex environments
  • Tactical and strategic thinking
  • Experience in the video game industry

We value:

  • First hand experience in leading full production cycle from project kickoff to shipping
  • Experience in scaling projects of up to 100 people or more
  • Experience in Agile methods such as Scrum, LeSS, SAFe, DAD, etc.

THE COMPANY

Housemarque has a track record of 25+ years of developing top-notch games with focus on tight gameplay, impeccable audiovisual execution, and technical excellence. Our latest game Returnal is to be released for PS5 on April 30th, 2021.

We are the perfect workplace for talented people with interest in self-development and big passion for games.

Our purpose is to:

  • Be a great workplace, where people can develop professionally and as a person
  • Develop great games that bring joy & happiness to gamers and our fans

We offer:

  • Exciting and ambitious projects executed with the best tools
  • 25+ years of experience in video game development
  • Brilliant, diverse and empathetic colleagues to work with
  • Freedom, flexibility and openness in a collaborative culture
  • A warm and welcoming atmosphere at our cozy Helsinki office (you’d mostly be working from home currently)
  • Competitive salary, benefits, healthcare, Nordic work-life balance
  • Tailored relocation package to help you get settled into Finland

This is a permanent, full-time position based in Helsinki, Finland. We are looking to fill this position quickly so please apply as soon as possible!

Interested? Find out more here!

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[03.03.21]
Producer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[03.03.21]
Outsourcing Manager
Jackbox Games, Inc.
Jackbox Games, Inc. — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[03.01.21]
International Games Lead
DigiPen Institute of Technology
DigiPen Institute of Technology — Redmond, Washington, United States
[02.26.21]
Curriculum Developer in Visual Effects for Real-Time Engines


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image