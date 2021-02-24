Get a job: Join Housemarque as a Lead Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Helsinki, Finland

Housemarque is looking for a Lead Producer for a new game project

THE JOB

Housemarque is looking for an experienced candidate for a new key role. As Lead Producer you are responsible for translating the game’s creative ambitions and vision into a project that manifests them in the highest possible quality within a realistic schedule and budget. You get to work with our exceptionally talented development team, and take ownership of a new ambitious game project.

Lead Producer’s responsibilities include:

Working with the Team of Directors and leading Producers in successfully creating a high-quality game within time and budget

Staffing the project and overseeing the internal development team and external partners

Championing the Housemarque culture of professionalism, game production framework and agile principles and continuously driving for improvement of all processes

Formulating credible and coherent high-level project management plans within the constraints of time and budget

Creating, reviewing and approving all high-level plans from the teams including project staffing, scope and outsourcing

Establishing efficient communication loops of all project matters in the project team and towards the other departments and stakeholders in and out of the company

We expect you to have:

Coaching skills and mindset

Experience in leading high performance professionals and teams

Excellent project management, organizational, communication, negotiation and operational skills

Ability to make decisions in complex environments

Tactical and strategic thinking

Experience in the video game industry

We value:

First hand experience in leading full production cycle from project kickoff to shipping

Experience in scaling projects of up to 100 people or more

Experience in Agile methods such as Scrum, LeSS, SAFe, DAD, etc.

THE COMPANY

Housemarque has a track record of 25+ years of developing top-notch games with focus on tight gameplay, impeccable audiovisual execution, and technical excellence. Our latest game Returnal is to be released for PS5 on April 30th, 2021.

We are the perfect workplace for talented people with interest in self-development and big passion for games.

Our purpose is to:

Be a great workplace, where people can develop professionally and as a person

Develop great games that bring joy & happiness to gamers and our fans

We offer:

Exciting and ambitious projects executed with the best tools

25+ years of experience in video game development

Brilliant, diverse and empathetic colleagues to work with

Freedom, flexibility and openness in a collaborative culture

A warm and welcoming atmosphere at our cozy Helsinki office (you’d mostly be working from home currently)

Competitive salary, benefits, healthcare, Nordic work-life balance

Tailored relocation package to help you get settled into Finland

This is a permanent, full-time position based in Helsinki, Finland. We are looking to fill this position quickly so please apply as soon as possible!

Interested? Find out more here!

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.