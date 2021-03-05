Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 5, 2021
The ESA launches $1 million education initiative with Black Girls Code

March 5, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has created a $1 million "multi-year initiative" in partnership with Black Girls Code to help girls and young women from underrepresented communities become tech leaders.

The initiative was launched through the ESA's philanthropic arm, the ESA Foundation, and will support Black Girls Code as it looks to teach coding and technology skills to one million girls and young women by 2040. 

The two groups will collaborate to support curricula, workshops, and mentorships in several U.S. cities including Washington D.C., Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Raleigh N.C., San Francisco, and Dallas. 

The ESA's multi-year commitment will include direct financial support along with investments in volunteer time and other industry resources. 

"We are excited to work with the ESA Foundation and video game industry on increasing access and opportunities for girls and young women interested in exploring technology as educational and career options," said a Black Girls Code spokesperson. 

"By cultivating the next generation of developers, we hope to grow the number of women of color in the technology sector who will ultimately become the future leaders in this space."

You can find out more both the work being done by Black Girls Code by clicking right here.

