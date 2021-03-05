Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 5, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 5, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 5, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

US SEC green-lights Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax Media

US SEC green-lights Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax Media

March 5, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
March 5, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has given its blessing to Microsoft's impending acquiring of Bethesda-parent ZeniMax Media, eliminating one more barrier to the deal's completion.

That approval comes in the form of a notice of effectiveness published earlier today, meaning the SEC has reviewed the acquisition and given its go ahead for the deal to move forward. However, the deal is unable to close until regulators in the EU similarly gives their approval.

Microsoft announced its intent to acquire ZeniMax Media in a $7.5 billion deal in September 2020. As of that initial announcement, that deal is expected to close in the second half of the 2021 fiscal year, which could be anywhere from now until June 30 depending on the timing of European Commission's impending decision. Once approved, this'll bring prolific studios like Bethesda, id Software, Arkane, and several others into Microsoft's growing Xbox Game Studios division.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[03.05.21]
Studio Production Director
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[03.05.21]
Senior Software Development Manager
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[03.04.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[03.04.21]
Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image