The European Commission approves Microsoft deal for Bethesda parent ZeniMax

March 8, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

The European Commission (EC) has approved Microsoft's seismic $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media.

The deal was approved under the EU Merger Regulation after the EC concluded it wouldn't cause competition concerns given "the combined entity's limited market position upstream and the presence of strong downstream competitors in the distribution of video games." The EC noted the transaction was examined and cleared "under the normal merger review procedure."

Microsoft announced the deal, which was also cleared by the US Securities and Exchange Commission last week, back in September 2020. Once completed, the purchase will bring a number of studios including Bethesda, id Software, and Arkane into the Xbox Game Studios fold. 

It will also see Microsoft take ownership of properties including The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, DOOM, Dishonored, and Quake, with the company explaining it plans to bring Bethesda's franchises to Xbox Game Pass in the near future.

 

