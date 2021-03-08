Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 8, 2021
Disintegration dev V1 Interactive is closing down

Disintegration dev V1 Interactive is closing down

March 8, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
March 8, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Disintegration developer V1 Interactive is closing its doors after only five years as a studio. The move also comes less than a year out from the release of Disintegration, the studio's inaugural game.

"We are sad to inform you that V1 Interactive is officially closing," reads the announcement tweeted by the studio today. "We want to thank all the talented people at V1, both past and present, who helped make the last 5 years wonderful. And a heartfelt thanks to the amazing community that supported us."

Studio founder Marcus Lehto elaborated on the decision in a tweet following the announcement, noting that the timing of the closure aims to allow it to provide support to the developers affected as they search for new employment.

"At V1, our priority has been to the wellbeing of our employees," reads Lehto's followup tweet. "We’ve been transparent with them about the state of things for months and are making this decision now so they still have ample time to search for new jobs while being supported by our studio."

V1 Interactive, founded by Halo co-creator Lehto, released its sci-fi first-person shooter Disintegration last summer. The game toed the line between two genres, incorporating real-time strategy mechanics into the mix alongside the telltale features of a FPS. While the game launched with online multiplayer modes, V1 Interactive removed online features, including its in-game store, in November 2020 due to early difficulties in maintaining the playerbase necessarily to support online play.

