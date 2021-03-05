Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Demiurge Studios seeks a UI/UX Director

Get a job: Demiurge Studios seeks a UI/UX Director

March 8, 2021
March 8, 2021 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

UI/UX Director, Demiurge Studios

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Hello, are you a unicorn? We'd like one. Someone who can talk to designers, write a spec, make a perfect wireframe, clothe it in a gorgeous UI, then roll up their sleeves and implement it in game. Please do it on time, run user tests, gather notes, make it better. And in doing so, push our standards for game UX higher. Also! You can lead a design team, elevate & improve their work, you track current trends in interface development, and you're humble enough to accept feedback from anywhere - the newbiest players, as well as the CEO. That's one heck of a unicorn.

Primary Responsibilities

  • Guide and grow a team of UX/UI designers
  • Create amazing, intuitive interfaces for our games!
  • Work closely with design and engineering to establish UI development pipelines and feature requirements
  • Share your techniques and mentor folks
  • Provide direction for external artists/teams
  • Critique your own and others' work constructively, and raise our internal artistic bar

Qualifications

  • 1+ shipped mobile title as UX Lead
  • 5+ years experience working on Game UX and UI
  • Leadership history on prior projects
  • Excellent personal, written and oral communication skills
  • Broad understanding of the many requirements and steps involved in delivering high quality interface art
  • Skilled with industry tools: Illustrator, XD, Figma, Photoshop, Sketch
  • Experience working in game engines: Unreal, Unity, or equivalent
  • Strong sense of graphic design, font, color
  • Portfolio or demo reel that demonstrates breadth of skill, styles, genres
  • 3+ years game industry employment
  • Must be eligible to work in United States

Preference to Applicants with

  • Traditional illustration/fine arts training
  • Experience in mobile, console, and pc interface development
  • 2+ shipped titles
  • BFA (or higher)
  • Love for games, and who play them regularly
  • Outside interests!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

