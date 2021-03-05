Get a job: Demiurge Studios seeks a UI/UX Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Hello, are you a unicorn? We'd like one. Someone who can talk to designers, write a spec, make a perfect wireframe, clothe it in a gorgeous UI, then roll up their sleeves and implement it in game. Please do it on time, run user tests, gather notes, make it better. And in doing so, push our standards for game UX higher. Also! You can lead a design team, elevate & improve their work, you track current trends in interface development, and you're humble enough to accept feedback from anywhere - the newbiest players, as well as the CEO. That's one heck of a unicorn.

Primary Responsibilities

Guide and grow a team of UX/UI designers

Create amazing, intuitive interfaces for our games!

Work closely with design and engineering to establish UI development pipelines and feature requirements

Share your techniques and mentor folks

Provide direction for external artists/teams

Critique your own and others' work constructively, and raise our internal artistic bar

Qualifications

1+ shipped mobile title as UX Lead

5+ years experience working on Game UX and UI

Leadership history on prior projects

Excellent personal, written and oral communication skills

Broad understanding of the many requirements and steps involved in delivering high quality interface art

Skilled with industry tools: Illustrator, XD, Figma, Photoshop, Sketch

Experience working in game engines: Unreal, Unity, or equivalent

Strong sense of graphic design, font, color

Portfolio or demo reel that demonstrates breadth of skill, styles, genres

3+ years game industry employment

Must be eligible to work in United States

Preference to Applicants with

Traditional illustration/fine arts training

Experience in mobile, console, and pc interface development

2+ shipped titles

BFA (or higher)

Love for games, and who play them regularly

Outside interests!

