Omeda Studio nets $2.2 million to create new MOBA using Epic's Paragon assets

March 9, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Omeda Studio has secured $2.2 million in funding to develop a new cross-platform MOBA using the assets of Epic's defunct MOBA, Paragon

Epic called time on Paragon back in 2018, explaining the free-to-play title was struggling to retain enough players to be sustainable.

After shuttering the game, Epic gifted over $12 million worth of Paragon assets to Unreal Engine developers, including 20 "triple-A quality" characters with their respective skins, animations, VFX, and dialogue, and over 1500 environmental components. 

As reported by GamesBeat, Omeda has now raised over $2 million from investors like GFR Fund, Inventure, and Progression Fund to create a spiritual successor to Paragon called Predecessor

The studio had already received an Epic Games MegaGrant to finance work on the game, and will use the latest cash injection to make key hires and double the size of its development team as it works towards an early access launch later this year.

The finished version of Predecessor will reportedly launch in 2022, and Omeda co-founder Robbie Singh is confident the pseudo sequel can find success by harnessing the "power of community."

"We have thousands of people interacting with us every day, and that shows just how big the community really is, and how much there is an appetite for a game like this," commented Singh.

"I also felt like I had a good understanding of what the community wanted in Paragon. We thought about the things we really enjoyed about Paragon, and what are some unique things that you would not find in other MOBAs. We added a quest system and doubled down on the personalities we gave to the characters."

