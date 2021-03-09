Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 9, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 9, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 9, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft seals $7.5 billion Bethesda deal, hints at future Xbox and PC exclusives

Microsoft seals $7.5 billion Bethesda deal, hints at future Xbox and PC exclusives

March 9, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
March 9, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Microsoft has completed its $7.5 billion purchase of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media. 

The deal was approved by regulators in the United States and Europe earlier this week, paving the way for Microsoft to officially welcome Bethesda and other developers including id Software, Arkane and MachineGames into the Xbox Game Studios fold. 

Microsoft said its first order of business will be to add "additional Bethesda games" to the Xbox Game Pass library later this week, although it didn't specify which titles will be added to the subscription service. 

Notably, it also revealed that some new Bethesda titles will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players, and called the deal "the next step in building an industry-leading first party studios team."

Xbox chief Phil Spencer said the company would empower Bethesda to "continue making games the way it always has," and explained the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls developer "understands the potential of Xbox Game Pass."

"At every step building toward this moment, I’ve been inspired and motivated by the creativity, insight, and community-first approach of the talented people at Bethesda," continued Spencer. "Our goal is to give these teams the best foundation for doing their greatest work and to learn from them as we continue to build Xbox into an inclusive platform for all players."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.09.21]
Junior Product Manager for a new F2P Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.09.21]
Product Manager for a new F2P Mobile Game
Guerrilla Games
Guerrilla Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[03.09.21]
Senior Tools Programmer
Guerrilla Games
Guerrilla Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[03.09.21]
Senior Cinematics Animator


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image