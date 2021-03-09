Microsoft seals $7.5 billion Bethesda deal, hints at future Xbox and PC exclusives

Microsoft has completed its $7.5 billion purchase of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media.

The deal was approved by regulators in the United States and Europe earlier this week, paving the way for Microsoft to officially welcome Bethesda and other developers including id Software, Arkane and MachineGames into the Xbox Game Studios fold.

Microsoft said its first order of business will be to add "additional Bethesda games" to the Xbox Game Pass library later this week, although it didn't specify which titles will be added to the subscription service.

Notably, it also revealed that some new Bethesda titles will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players, and called the deal "the next step in building an industry-leading first party studios team."

Xbox chief Phil Spencer said the company would empower Bethesda to "continue making games the way it always has," and explained the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls developer "understands the potential of Xbox Game Pass."

"At every step building toward this moment, I’ve been inspired and motivated by the creativity, insight, and community-first approach of the talented people at Bethesda," continued Spencer. "Our goal is to give these teams the best foundation for doing their greatest work and to learn from them as we continue to build Xbox into an inclusive platform for all players."