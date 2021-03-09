Epic Games acquires photogrammetry software developer Capturing Reality

Photogrammetry software developer Capturing Reality has been acquired by Epic Games for an undisclosed fee.

Capturing Reality is the creator of RealityCapture, photogrammetry software that can be used to reconstruct objects and scenes of any size from images of laser scans -- creating 3D scans with "unparalleled accuracy and mesh quality."

Epic said the Capturing Reality team will now work closely with the Unreal Engine team to make their technology more accessible and affordable, and will reduce prices for all new and existing customers starting today.

The company also outlined plans to integrate Capturing Reality's photogrammetry software into the Unreal Engine ecosystem, making it easier for developers to create photorealistic 3D models in a snap.

Capturing Reality will, however, also continue to support its various partners across the visual effects, movie, and video game, and other industries, including those that don't use Unreal Engine.