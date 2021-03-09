Hello Neighbor publisher TinyBuild goes public with $474 million valuation

TinyBuild has gone public on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with a valuation of $474 million.

According to a press release announcing the IPO, TinyBuild has become the largest U.S. company to ever go public on the AIM market.

The Seattle-based studio is known for publishing titles including Party Hard, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, and Hello Neighbor, the latter of which has become a successful franchise after spawning multiple spin-offs, a TV show pilot, a board game, and a book series.

TinyBuild has launched over 40 titles since being founded in 2013, and currently has 23 more projects in development.

A recent spending spree saw the company acquire six studios including Totally Reliable Delivery Service developer We're Five Games and the Hello Neighbor dev team, meaning it now owns seven internal studios worldwide.