Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 9, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 9, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 9, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ask Shovel Knight programmer David D'Angelo Anything at GDC Showcase

Ask Shovel Knight programmer David D'Angelo Anything at GDC Showcase

March 9, 2021 | By Staff
March 9, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, GDC

Want to know more about what makes Yacht Club Games’ Shovel Knight series so dang good? Good news. At GDC Showcase, programmer David D’Angelo is taking your questions in an Ask-Me-Anything Live Session taking place on Thursday March 18th at 12:25PM PT.

D’Angelo will be on hand to take your questions about the making of Shovel Knight, but also to discuss his long years as a game industry veteran, answering your questions about business development and marketing alongside his gameplay programming expertise.

As a viewer, you’ll be able to submit questions to D’Angelo using the chat feature on Swapcard, the official platform of GDC Showcase.

Don’t delay! Sign up for GDC Showcase and start prepping those questions for D’Angelo today.

For more updates on GDC Showcase, be sure to, visit our websitesign up for our newsletter, or follow us on FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Guerrilla Games
Guerrilla Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[03.09.21]
Senior Tools Programmer
Guerrilla Games
Guerrilla Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[03.09.21]
Technical Animator
Guerrilla Games
Guerrilla Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[03.09.21]
Senior Character Rigger
Brass Lion Entertainment
Brass Lion Entertainment — New York, New York, United States
[03.08.21]
Principal Software Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image