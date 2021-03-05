Ask Shovel Knight programmer David D'Angelo Anything at GDC Showcase

Want to know more about what makes Yacht Club Games’ Shovel Knight series so dang good? Good news. At GDC Showcase, programmer David D’Angelo is taking your questions in an Ask-Me-Anything Live Session taking place on Thursday March 18th at 12:25PM PT.

D’Angelo will be on hand to take your questions about the making of Shovel Knight, but also to discuss his long years as a game industry veteran, answering your questions about business development and marketing alongside his gameplay programming expertise.

As a viewer, you’ll be able to submit questions to D’Angelo using the chat feature on Swapcard, the official platform of GDC Showcase.

Don’t delay! Sign up for GDC Showcase and start prepping those questions for D’Angelo today.

For more updates on GDC Showcase, be sure to, visit our website, sign up for our newsletter, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech