Analyst: iOS games are 76% larger now than five years ago

The average file size for App Store-hosted games has hit 465 MB, marking a 76 percent increase in size over the last 5 years.

This comes from data scrubbed by mobile analyst firm Sensor Tower based on the top 100 revenue generating games from 2016 to now.

In its report, Sensor Tower notes that the last year alone saw a 30.3 percent jump in average file size for those top titles.

It's an interesting look at how mobile games have shifted over only a small handful of years, though it is worth noting that the data only includes its initial install and not any additional downloads after it's on a player's device.

The report, found here, also explores data on how file sizes for individual games like Roblox, Fortnite, and Candy Crush Saga have shifted from 2019 to 2020, reflecting optimizations, growth, and changes in delivery over the years.