Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 10, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 10, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 10, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rogue Games raises $2.5 million to expand multi-platform publishing business

Rogue Games raises $2.5 million to expand multi-platform publishing business

March 10, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
March 10, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Rogue Games has raised $2.5 million in funding to expand its indie publishing efforts on PC, mobile, and consoles.

As reported by VentureBeat, the Super Impossible Road and Sociable Soccer publisher said it would use the cash to make new hires and sign indie and licensed games for a variety of platforms. 

The latest investment round was led by Riva Technology and Entertainment, and takes Rogue's lifetime funding total to $5.9 million.

Rogue CEO Matt Casamassina said the company intends to spend over a million dollars funding projects over the next six or seven months, and explained the publisher is currently in talks with "probably a dozen development studios." 

"We’re going to continue to operate in mobile. We’ve got that background. We’ve got our approach to mobile, and as we move forward we are going to have fewer and bigger titles," noted Casamassina.

"The money also allows us to play bigger in the console and PC space. We always planned to do that. This just gets us there a little faster. The plan was always to go spread out and take our portfolio to consoles and PCs. Now we really have a vision for it."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.10.21]
PHP Game Developer - Grepolis
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[03.10.21]
Outsourcing Manager
DNABLOCK
DNABLOCK — Los Angeles, California, United States
[03.09.21]
Lead Unreal Engine (UE4) Developer - Remote
Bit Fry Game Studios
Bit Fry Game Studios — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[03.09.21]
Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image