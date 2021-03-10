Rogue Games raises $2.5 million to expand multi-platform publishing business

Rogue Games has raised $2.5 million in funding to expand its indie publishing efforts on PC, mobile, and consoles.

As reported by VentureBeat, the Super Impossible Road and Sociable Soccer publisher said it would use the cash to make new hires and sign indie and licensed games for a variety of platforms.

The latest investment round was led by Riva Technology and Entertainment, and takes Rogue's lifetime funding total to $5.9 million.

Rogue CEO Matt Casamassina said the company intends to spend over a million dollars funding projects over the next six or seven months, and explained the publisher is currently in talks with "probably a dozen development studios."

"We’re going to continue to operate in mobile. We’ve got that background. We’ve got our approach to mobile, and as we move forward we are going to have fewer and bigger titles," noted Casamassina.

"The money also allows us to play bigger in the console and PC space. We always planned to do that. This just gets us there a little faster. The plan was always to go spread out and take our portfolio to consoles and PCs. Now we really have a vision for it."