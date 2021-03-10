Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 10, 2021
March 10, 2021
Data center blaze wipes out Rust player data across 25 EU servers

March 10, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
A large amount of Rust player data has been lost after a fire broke out at the OVH data center in Strasbourg, France.

Developer Facepunch broke the news earlier today, explaining that 25 of its European servers had been affected by the blaze.

According to the studio, the fire completely destroyed the SBG2 building and caused "large amount of data loss across the affected servers." Other buildings at the Strasbourg site were also damaged.

A few hours later, Facepunch confirmed "a total loss of the affected EU servers during the OVH data center fire," adding that it would be unable to restore the lost data.

The company is currently exploring how to replace the affected EU servers, and at the time of writing has managed to bring 15 servers back online. All game progress, however, has been reset. 

