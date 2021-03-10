Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

HTC launches Vive Facial Tracker and third-generation Vive Tracker

March 10, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
More: VR, Console/PC, Programming, Design

HTC has expanded its range of VR tech with the introduction of an upgraded Vive Tracker and brand new Vive Facial Tracker.

The Vive Facial Tracker is capable of capturing true-to-life facial expressions and mouth movements, letting it "read intentions and emotions in real-time" and replicate a range of complex gestures with "near-zero latency."

The Facial Tracker is compatible with the HTC Vive Pro, and features dual cameras that capture full lower-face motion from all angles. Infrared illumination also facilitates accurate tracking in low light conditions, while a 60Hz tracking rate helps it capture precise movements across the lips, jaw, teeth, tongue, cheeks, and chin. 

In terms of engine support, the Facial Tracker's SRanipal SDK is compatible with both Unity and Unreal Engine. Devs hoping to achieve whole-face tracking will need to pair it with the Vive Pro Eye headset.

Elsewhere, the Vive Tracker 3.0 can be used to track body movements and bring real-world objects into the VR space. The third-generation device is smaller and lighter than its predecessors, and delivers 75 percent more battery life. It also offers a 240-degree field of view and support for SteamVR headsets. 

Both the Vive Facial Tracker and Vive Tracker 3.0 are available now for $129.

