Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 10, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 10, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 10, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Roblox goes public and kicks off its long-awaited direct listing

Roblox goes public and kicks off its long-awaited direct listing

March 10, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
March 10, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Roblox's long-awaited direct listing has finally arrived. The company officially listed on the New York Stock exchange this morning, though notably no additional stock will be issued as trading opens due to the fact that it did so under a direct listing.

The direct listing has been a long time coming. Rumors of an impending IPO started to pick up steam late last year and were made official when Roblox filed its S-1 with the SEC last November. In that document, Roblox disclosed the last several years of its earnings and gave both the rest of the industry and would-be investors a look at the company's finances.

Following that filing, Roblox raised an additional $520 million in investment prior to listing earlier this year, settled in at an estimated valuation of $29.5 billion, and revealed plans to pursue a direct listing rather than an IPO.

Roblox is far from the only major game company to go public recently. Most notably, game engine maker Unity kicked off its own IPO late last year. Companies like PUBG Studio parent Krafton have also shown interest in joining the world of publicly traded game companies this year, while other major players like Epic Games have shot down rumors of a potential IPO with comments that listing would destroy its independence.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[03.10.21]
Outsourcing Manager
DNABLOCK
DNABLOCK — Los Angeles, California, United States
[03.09.21]
Lead Unreal Engine (UE4) Developer - Remote
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
[03.09.21]
Technical Animator
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
[03.09.21]
Senior 3D Animator


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image