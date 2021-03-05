Get a job: Join the Insomniac Games team as a Senior Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Burbank, California

Senior Designers at Insomniac Games are responsible for overseeing and executing on many aspects of the game including, but is not limited to, features, mechanics and systems design, level/world design and helping to determine the conventions, processes and practices used to create the product. If this sounds like the role you've been waiting for, read on!

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Creates clear and concise written documentation, visual design materials, and verbal presentations that describe layout, content, mechanics, systems, and features. Presents these designs to the team and department heads.

Builds basic level layout using in-house proprietary tools; work with the Art team on how to evolve the design in order to meet each disciplines goals and deadlines

Implements gameplay and game structure through the use of an in-house visual scripting tool; work with the Gameplay Programming team to deliver content that meet each disciplines goals and deadlines

Follow up with multiple departments on progress of missions or features and updates the team as needed through various mediums.

Address bugs and gameplay issues to assure a stable and polished product

Helps assess the progress, quality and user friendliness of the project via methods such as usability testing, focus tests and in-house play tests

Provides constructive feedback on all aspects of the product; find opportunities to increase the quality of the product and advise on how that information may be implemented, or held for future products

Helps create consistent implementation of gameplay by working to define best working practices, processes, standards and conventions, for the design team

Be a mentor for the design team and assist with their professional growth

Other duties may be assigned

Supervisory Responsibilities: This position has no direct supervisory responsibility but will assist in mentoring and training other designers in basic level design tools including, but not limited to, Maya, proprietary level editing tools, and scripting. This also includes helping advance game design skills, including map-making, what makes a level fun and balancing and polishing game elements

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or five to seven years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Having shipped at least two completed titles as a combat designer is a plus.

Advanced knowledge and experience with level editing tools and scripting (Unreal Engine, Unity, or similar editors).

Intermediate knowledge of Maya or other major 3D modeling program.

Adobe Illustrator experience and UE4 Blueprint Visual scripting skills are a plus.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite.

Industry Knowledge: Sr. Designers should be aware of emerging trends that inform modern game design. Ability to analyze these mechanics and apply them to current game designs if appropriate.

Other Skills: Thorough understanding of melee combat systems, enemy design and boss design. Strong interpersonal and communication skills including verbal and written skills are required. Must be able to both give and receive critical feedback regarding various aspects of the project.

