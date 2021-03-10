Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 10, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 10, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 10, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Devs can now use Denuvo anti-cheat for their PlayStation 5 games

Devs can now use Denuvo anti-cheat for their PlayStation 5 games

March 10, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
March 10, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Denuvo has been given the go ahead to launch its anti-cheat middleware on PlayStation 5. In a press release, the company says that Denuvo is now part of the PlayStation 5 Tools and Middleware program, making it a PlayStation-approved option for developers eyeing anti-cheat tech for their PS5 games.

In a statement, company leadership argues that "cheating ruins video games for honest players" and that anti-cheat can help developers prevent dips in engagement, game traffic, and revenue typically caused by an overwhelming amount of cheaters in a game's user base.

Conversations around the need for anti-cheat tech tend to revolve around PCs far more often than consoles like the PlayStation 5, but Denuvo argues its tech can still be used on PS5 to protect game data from prying eyes and tampering.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[03.10.21]
Outsourcing Manager
DNABLOCK
DNABLOCK — Los Angeles, California, United States
[03.09.21]
Lead Unreal Engine (UE4) Developer - Remote
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
[03.09.21]
Technical Animator
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
[03.09.21]
Senior 3D Animator


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image