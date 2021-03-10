Devs can now use Denuvo anti-cheat for their PlayStation 5 games

Denuvo has been given the go ahead to launch its anti-cheat middleware on PlayStation 5. In a press release, the company says that Denuvo is now part of the PlayStation 5 Tools and Middleware program, making it a PlayStation-approved option for developers eyeing anti-cheat tech for their PS5 games.

In a statement, company leadership argues that "cheating ruins video games for honest players" and that anti-cheat can help developers prevent dips in engagement, game traffic, and revenue typically caused by an overwhelming amount of cheaters in a game's user base.

Conversations around the need for anti-cheat tech tend to revolve around PCs far more often than consoles like the PlayStation 5, but Denuvo argues its tech can still be used on PS5 to protect game data from prying eyes and tampering.