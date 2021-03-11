THQ Nordic forms Barcelona studio Alkimia to create Gothic Remake

THQ Nordic has formally unveiled its new Spanish development studio, Alkimia Interactive.

The company had previously outlined plans to open a studio in Barcelona to work on Gothic Remake, which was approved last year following the release of a playable teaser, and now we know that studio will take the form of Alkimia.

The Alkimia team has been tasked with creating "high-quality RPGs" for multiple platforms, beginning with Gothic Remake. THQ confirmed development on the remake is "well underway," and said it will showcase the project in the next couple of months.

The fledgling developer will be led by studio head Reinhard Pollice, who has spent the past five years working as a business and product development director and executive producer at THQ Nordic.

"We strive to build Alkimia Interactive as a top-notch RPG studio," commented Pollice in a press release. "Our ambition is to become one of the best addresses for PC and console core game development in the south of Europe."