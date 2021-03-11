Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 11, 2021
EA to publish debut project from UK studio Silver Rain Games

March 11, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Silver Rain Games has celebrated its first anniversary by inking a publishing deal with EA

The UK studio was launched in March 2020 by Assassin's Creed and Raised by Wolves actor Abubakar Salim with the remit of "welcoming new audiences to the games industry" through the creation of a new original property. 

The deal will see EA fund and publish a "thought-provoking" project from Silver Rain through its EA Originals label, the indie publishing division behind titles like Sea of Solitude, A Way Out, and Fe

"In what has been a challenging year, we have assembled an extraordinarily creative and worldly team who are eager to work on projects that bring their global perspectives to life," said Salim.

"Together we will construct an exciting universe that unlocks the power of storytelling and the brilliance that brings. We couldn’t be happier to work with the EA Originals team, who are phenomenal partners for us as we begin this journey."

