Join a free talk + Q&A on data-driven game design with Evan Losi

In the next Gamasutra Editorial Forum we welcome veteran mobile game designer Evan Losi to talk about how data-driven design can go beyond tracking product metrics, and also help make your games more engaging and fun.

Losi's talk is titled "Using Data for Good," and will explore how game designers can use player analytics to drive design decisions in a positive way. This talk is free to attend and will broadcast live with a Q&A (and available on-demand if you miss the original broadcast).

Losi has been designing top mobile games since 2011, from Tap Zoo to Looney Tunes. He is currently the lead digital designer at Exploding Kittens.

Be there for Using Data for Good: A Talk and Q&A with Evan Losi on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET.

What to expect:

A 30-minute presentation by Evan Losi on data-driven game design

A 15-minute presentation on mobile game commerce from our sponsor Xsolla

A 15-minute moderated live audience Q&A

More details:

Featured Presentation: Using Data for Good: A Talk and Q&A with Evan Losi

The job of the game designer doesn't stop once players start playing the game, it's only just beginning. The role of analytics in data has had a checkered past, but it can be a fantastic tool in a designer’s toolkit. Whether a small beta test or a global launch, player actions can provide a wealth of information about how your game really works. Join veteran mobile designer Evan Losi in exploring how data-driven design can go beyond tracking product metrics and can help make your games more engaging and fun as well!

Key Takeaways:

This session will cover how to use data to make your game even better including real world examples from successful (and less successful) mobile games. Designers and product managers interested in how to use data in game design will receive an introduction to the concept and examples of best practices used in the field. This talk is focused on the design aspects, and not the technical implementation of analytics.

Speakers

Evan Losi

Lead Digital Designer

Exploding Kittens

Evan is a lead designer with a background in engineering and product management, as if figuring out what a game designer does wasn't hard enough already. He strives to make games that are memorable, fun experiences above all else. He's been designing top mobile games since 2011 from Tap Zoo to Looney Tunes. He is currently the lead digital designer at Exploding Kittens.

Chris Hewish

President

Xsolla

Chris Hewish is the President of Xsolla and is an award-winning interactive executive and studio head, with experience driving operations and go-to-market strategies across all video game industry segments. He has used his skills to lead multi-team video game studios and global interactive business units with hundreds of employees at companies like Activision, DreamWorks Animation, Survios, Skydance, and Xsolla.

Kris Graft

Editor-in-Chief and Publisher

Gamasutra

Kris Graft is editor-in-chief and publisher of Gamasutra, the leading site dedicated to the art and business of making games.