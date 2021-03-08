Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 11, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 11, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 11, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Join a free talk + Q&A on data-driven game design with Evan Losi

Join a free talk + Q&A on data-driven game design with Evan Losi

March 11, 2021 | By Staff
March 11, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Design, Webinar

In the next Gamasutra Editorial Forum we welcome veteran mobile game designer Evan Losi to talk about how data-driven design can go beyond tracking product metrics, and also help make your games more engaging and fun.

Losi's talk is titled "Using Data for Good," and will explore how game designers can use player analytics to drive design decisions in a positive way. This talk is free to attend and will broadcast live with a Q&A (and available on-demand if you miss the original broadcast).

Losi has been designing top mobile games since 2011, from Tap Zoo to Looney Tunes. He is currently the lead digital designer at Exploding Kittens.

Be there for Using Data for Good: A Talk and Q&A with Evan Losi on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET.

Register now for free!

What to expect:

  • A 30-minute presentation by Evan Losi on data-driven game design
  • A 15-minute presentation on mobile game commerce from our sponsor Xsolla
  • A 15-minute moderated live audience Q&A

More details:

Featured Presentation: Using Data for Good: A Talk and Q&A with Evan Losi

The job of the game designer doesn't stop once players start playing the game, it's only just beginning. The role of analytics in data has had a checkered past, but it can be a fantastic tool in a designer’s toolkit. Whether a small beta test or a global launch, player actions can provide a wealth of information about how your game really works. Join veteran mobile designer Evan Losi in exploring how data-driven design can go beyond tracking product metrics and can help make your games more engaging and fun as well!

Key Takeaways:

This session will cover how to use data to make your game even better including real world examples from successful (and less successful) mobile games. Designers and product managers interested in how to use data in game design will receive an introduction to the concept and examples of best practices used in the field. This talk is focused on the design aspects, and not the technical implementation of analytics.

Speakers

Evan Losi

 Evan Losi
 Lead Digital Designer
 Exploding Kittens

Evan is a lead designer with a background in engineering and product management, as if figuring out what a game designer does wasn't hard enough already. He strives to make games that are memorable, fun experiences above all else. He's been designing top mobile games since 2011 from Tap Zoo to Looney Tunes. He is currently the lead digital designer at Exploding Kittens.

Chris Hewish

Chris Hewish
 President
 Xsolla

Chris Hewish is the President of Xsolla and is an award-winning interactive executive and studio head, with experience driving operations and go-to-market strategies across all video game industry segments. He has used his skills to lead multi-team video game studios and global interactive business units with hundreds of employees at companies like Activision, DreamWorks Animation, Survios, Skydance, and Xsolla.

 Kris Graft
 Editor-in-Chief and Publisher
 Gamasutra

Kris Graft is editor-in-chief and publisher of Gamasutra, the leading site dedicated to the art and business of making games.

 

Register now for free!

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.11.21]
Game Designer - Elvenar
Bohemia Interactive Simulations - CZ
Bohemia Interactive Simulations - CZ — Prague, Czech Republic
[03.11.21]
Technical Game Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[03.10.21]
Senior Designer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.10.21]
PHP Game Developer - Grepolis


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image