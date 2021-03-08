How GDC aims to have a positive social and environmental impact at GDC Showcase

The organizers of Game Developers Conference would like to announce their intent for a number of initiatives at GDC Showcase aimed at having a positive social and environmental impact on the game development community and the world.

For years, the GDC team has taken steps to both make sure it is creating a safe space for all and supporting underrepresented voices and work in the industry, and reducing the event’s carbon footprint to produce a more sustainable event.

Though GDC Showcase is a smaller (and online) event, the organizers have taken the following steps to achieve these goals:

New Voices Across the Conference: As conference organizers, we want to support the game industry by ensuring all attendees feel welcome and included at the Game Developers Conference and we are always looking for new, diverse voices.

As conference organizers, we want to support the game industry by ensuring all attendees feel welcome and included at the Game Developers Conference and we are always looking for new, diverse voices. Supporting Social Advocacy: GDC attendees can expect access to a diverse array of talks aimed at supporting aspiring game devs and highlighting broader issues of social advocacy in the game industry

GDC attendees can expect access to a diverse array of talks aimed at supporting aspiring game devs and highlighting broader issues of social advocacy in the game industry Scholarships and Community Partnerships: Each year, GDC proudly partners with a variety of organizations through which qualified candidates can apply to receive a complimentary GDC pass. These partners are helping to shape the future of the industry by providing opportunities to and amplifying the work of game developers from underrepresented communities. Visit these partners at GDC Showcase and see all of the amazing work they are doing!

Each year, GDC proudly partners with a variety of organizations through which qualified candidates can apply to receive a complimentary GDC pass. These partners are helping to shape the future of the industry by providing opportunities to and amplifying the work of game developers from underrepresented communities. Visit these partners at GDC Showcase and see all of the amazing work they are doing! Closed Captioning Accessibility Improvements: All videos, both live and on-demand, will be close captioned to assist attendees.

All videos, both live and on-demand, will be close captioned to assist attendees. International Accessibility: GDC Showcase’s online presence allows attendees to visit from anywhere in the world, bringing in a higher percentage of international attendees than the in-person San Francisco event.

The topics of diversity and sustainability are inextricably linked, as climate change disproportionately impacts communities underrepresented in the video game industry.

To that end, we’ve also taken these steps to improve our event’s sustainability:

No printed attendee or exhibitor materials for this event: GDC Showcase has been structured to require no printed or plastic materials to be shipped to attendees or exhibitors.

GDC Showcase has been structured to require no printed or plastic materials to be shipped to attendees or exhibitors. Digital Tote Bags: Additionally, the contents of a normal GDC promotional tote bag have been recreated in an exclusively digital format for attendees.

Additionally, the contents of a normal GDC promotional tote bag have been recreated in an exclusively digital format for attendees. GDC Showcase limits travel-related emissions Thanks to the virtual format, GDC Showcase generates zero travel-related emissions. Attendees are able to view the event at home on their own devices, and GDC Showcase Organizers are able to work from their home offices or the broadcast studios in Portland and Dallas.

We hope you’ll join us in our goal of having a positive environmental and social impact on both the communities and industries we work within.

For more updates on GDC Showcase, be sure to, visit our website, sign up for our newsletter, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech