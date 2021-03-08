Get a job: Join Digital Extremes as a Senior Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: London, Ontario

Digital Extremes is seeking a Senior Gameplay Programmer to join our team. In this role, you will be working in conjunction with designers to design and implement cutting-edge, intuitive artificial intelligence solutions for next-gen gameplay. You will develop and maintain a fast 3D game engine including working on graphics, gameplay and AI programming as well as porting to next-gen video game platforms. You will need to have previous experience working in AI on a shipped product. You will also be be an expert in C++ and have strong communication skills. As an ideal candidate, we would also prefer if you have experience with console (next-gen preferred) as well as experience with concurrent programming. Familiarity with large-scale C++ project development, APIs (D3D, OpenGL, PhysX, DirectSound, DirectInput, Win32/GDI), Perforce, Perl, profiling tools (i.e. VTune, PIX, Tuner), assembly language and low-level systems are preferred extras.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Work in conjunction with designers to design and implement cutting-edge, intuitive artificial intelligence solutions for next-gen gameplay.

Develop and maintain a fast 3D game engine that may involve working on graphics, gameplay and/or AI programming as well as porting to next-gen video game platforms.

Implement and maintain thoughtful, strategic path finding and path following algorithms as well as formation and grouping of algorithms.

Communicate with designers, artists and other engineers to ensure AI satisfies production needs and quality standards.

Ensure the technical quality through tuning and bug fixing.

Contribute innovative and original ideas toward all aspects of the game's production and development.

Write robust, maintainable code.

Maintain code performance through profiling and optimization.

REQUIREMENTS

Passion for making and playing great games.

Expertise in C++.

B.Sc. Degree in Comp Science, Mathematics, Engineering or equivalent game development experience.

2+ years game development experience, with at least 1 shipped product.

Strong communication skills, work ethic and motivation.

Previous experience working in AI on a shipped product

Willing to relocate to Canada.

ABOUT DIGITAL EXTREMES

Founded in 1993 by James Schmalz, Digital Extremes ranks as one of the world's top independent video game development studios. Originating with the co-creation of Epic Games' multi-million unit selling Unreal® franchise including Unreal and Unreal Tournament, Digital Extremes went on to develop Dark Sector®, BioShock® for the PlayStation®3, the BioShock 2 multiplayer campaign, and The Darkness® II. The studio has reached its greatest critical and commercial success with the free-to-play action game, Warframe®, boasting a global community of 50 million registered players on PC, PS4™, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch™. For more information about Digital Extremes, visit www.digitalextremes.com. To sign up for Warframe, visit www.warframe.com.

WHY WORK AT DIGITAL EXTREMES

Our culture is centered on providing great opportunities to our employees so that everyone feels they are making a meaningful impact. Developing new and existing talent is our long-term focus. We are honored that our work environment has been consistently recognized as one of “Canada’s Top 100 Employers”. We summon you to join our elite team!

The rewards of a career with Digital Extremes include:

Competitive salary with bonus opportunities

Excellent benefits and paid time off

Matching RRSP plan

Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Professional development and career support

Fitness and parking/transit subsidies

Daily lunches prepared onsite by our in-studio Executive Chef and professional kitchen staff

All-day snacks and drinks, sleep pods, massage chairs, cold brew, dog therapy days and more

Interested? Apply now.

