Newsbrief: Loop Hero has sold over 500,000 copies during its first week on shelves, according to developer Four Quarters.

The studio broke the news on Steam, and explained it's currently working on patches with quality-of-life updates including new speed settings and a system for saving during expeditions.

The looping adventure game launched on Steam on March 4, 2021, and was met with widespread acclaim thanks to its innovative and moreish take on the strategy genre.