Red Candle has re-launched Devotion (again) through its own official e-shop

Taiwanese developer Red Candle Games has re-launched Devotion (again) through its own official e-shop.

The horror title initially launched in 2019, but was pulled from sale on Steam over the inclusion of an art asset mocking Chinese president Xi Jinping.

It was eventually re-released in physical form in Taiwan, and was due to re-launch digitally on GOG last year before the storefront ultimately backtracked on its decision to support the title.

At the time, Red Candle said it would respect GOG's decision while looking for ways to overcome the "predicament." The solution, it seems, was for Red Candle to establish its own e-shop where its various projects will be made available in DRM-free format.

"We hope to provide a direct and simple purchasing channel for players who’re interested in our games," wrote the studio on Twitter earlier today. "[The] Red Candle e-shop is now online."

Those interested in checking out Devotion and Red Candle's other works can visit the e-shop now.