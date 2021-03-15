Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 15, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 15, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 15, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Red Candle has re-launched Devotion (again) through its own official e-shop

Red Candle has re-launched Devotion (again) through its own official e-shop

March 15, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
March 15, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Taiwanese developer Red Candle Games has re-launched Devotion (again) through its own official e-shop. 

The horror title initially launched in 2019, but was pulled from sale on Steam over the inclusion of an art asset mocking Chinese president Xi Jinping. 

It was eventually re-released in physical form in Taiwan, and was due to re-launch digitally on GOG last year before the storefront ultimately backtracked on its decision to support the title

At the time, Red Candle said it would respect GOG's decision while looking for ways to overcome the "predicament." The solution, it seems, was for Red Candle to establish its own e-shop where its various projects will be made available in DRM-free format. 

"We hope to provide a direct and simple purchasing channel for players who’re interested in our games," wrote the studio on Twitter earlier today. "[The] Red Candle e-shop is now online."

Those interested in checking out Devotion and Red Candle's other works can visit the e-shop now.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.15.21]
Game Designer - New Mobile Game
Bit Fry Game Studios
Bit Fry Game Studios — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[03.15.21]
Senior Graphic Designer - Onsite or Remote
Bit Fry Game Studios
Bit Fry Game Studios — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[03.15.21]
Senior Technical Artist - Onsite or Remote
Bit Fry Game Studios
Bit Fry Game Studios — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[03.15.21]
Technical Animator - Onsite or Remote


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image