March 16, 2021
2K acquires PGA Tour 2K21 developer HB Studios and inks Tiger Woods partnership

March 16, 2021 | By Chris Kerr

2K acquires PGA Tour 2K21 developer HB Studios and inks Tiger Woods partnership

March 16, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
March 16, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
2K has acquired PGA Tour 2K21 developer HB Studios for an undisclosed free and signed an exclusive partnership with legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

The company, which is the publishing label of Take-Two Interactive, said both deals are part of its "continued commitment to producing massively successful golf simulation games."

The Woods partnership includes the rights for his name and likeness to appear exclusively in the PGA Tour 2K franchise, as well as any other golf titles published by 2K. It will also see Woods credited as an executive director and consultant on the series.

The HB Studios deal, meanwhile, will see the Nova Scotia-based developer join 2K as a wholly-owned subsidiary. HB's studio in Lunenburg will be retained as part of the acquisition, and will be used as the head office for Take-Two Interactive Canada. 

"Through our new partnership and acquisition of HB Studios, we’ve reaffirmed our commitment to the PGA Tour 2K franchise, expanded on our successful independent studio model and invested in both the right people and resources to bolster our portfolio of world-class sports experiences," said 2K president David Ismailer.

