MyGames nabs minority stake in Espresso Publishing to expand hypercasual business

MyGames has acquired a minority stake in mobile publisher Espresso Publishing to expand its hypercasual business.

The Russian video game company has invested an undisclosed amount in Espresso, but has the option to acquire a controlling stake as part of the deal.

MyGames, which recently acquired minority stakes in three mobile developers through its investment division, said the purchase will help modernize its approach to hypercasual publishing.

Espresso will offer developers a revenue share of up to 60 percent following the deal -- mimicking the terms of MyGames' own publishing program -- and will be bolstered with "new technological solutions" and a team of hypercasual specialists.

"[Espresso] offers full-cycle project support to developers including production and marketing expertise, analytics, ASO, localization, financing for marketing, creating assets, and verifying hypotheses," reads a press release.

"Espresso Publishing’s Partner developers can be entitled to up to 60 percent of profits when jointly launching a first project under a licensing agreement. The company is also open to providing advance payments to studios for prototyping, offering partners up to $6,000 for prototype development and at least 50 percent of net profit depending on the product’s metrics."

You can find out more about the deal over on the MyGames website.