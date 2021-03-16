Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 16, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 16, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 16, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

MyGames nabs minority stake in Espresso Publishing to expand hypercasual business

MyGames nabs minority stake in Espresso Publishing to expand hypercasual business

March 16, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
March 16, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

MyGames has acquired a minority stake in mobile publisher Espresso Publishing to expand its hypercasual business. 

The Russian video game company has invested an undisclosed amount in Espresso, but has the option to acquire a controlling stake as part of the deal. 

MyGames, which recently acquired minority stakes in three mobile developers through its investment division, said the purchase will help modernize its approach to hypercasual publishing. 

Espresso will offer developers a revenue share of up to 60 percent following the deal -- mimicking the terms of MyGames' own publishing program -- and will be bolstered with "new technological solutions" and a team of hypercasual specialists.

"[Espresso] offers full-cycle project support to developers including production and marketing expertise, analytics, ASO, localization, financing for marketing, creating assets, and verifying hypotheses," reads a press release.

"Espresso Publishing’s Partner developers can be entitled to up to 60 percent of profits when jointly launching a first project under a licensing agreement. The company is also open to providing advance payments to studios for prototyping, offering partners up to $6,000 for prototype development and at least 50 percent of net profit depending on the product’s metrics."

You can find out more about the deal over on the MyGames website.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.16.21]
Junior Product Manager for a new F2P Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.16.21]
Product Manager for a new F2P Mobile Game
Guerrilla Games
Guerrilla Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[03.16.21]
Senior Tools Programmer
Guerrilla Games
Guerrilla Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[03.16.21]
Senior Cinematics Animator


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image