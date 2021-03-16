Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Jade Raymond forms new Sony-backed studio Haven Entertainment

Jade Raymond forms new Sony-backed studio Haven Entertainment

March 16, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
March 16, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Ubisoft Toronto and Motive Studios founder Jade Raymond has established a new studio called Haven Entertainment.

Based in Montreal, Canada, the studio is currently working on a new original franchise for PlayStation, and has secured funding from Sony Interactive Entertainment. 

Outlining her vision for the company, Raymond said Haven will look to create games that bring players together "to have fun, express themselves, and find community." 

“I could not be more excited about this opportunity to return to my roots and work with this talented team to create a new IP together,” said the Haven CEO, who most recently served as the head of Google's Stadia Games and Entertainment team before it was shuttered earlier this year.

"Launching an independent studio with the backing of Sony Interactive Entertainment gives us full freedom to push boundaries with the support of a publisher that deeply understands the creative process of making games and is known for exceptional quality and a player-first approach."

It's unclear how much Sony has invested in Haven, but PlayStation Studios chief Hermen Hulst has pledged to continue supporting the nascent developer moving forward.

"We understand the challenges and rewards of building creative teams from the ground up, as does Jade with her wealth of experience helming many of gaming’s biggest franchises," said Hulst in a press release. "We’re confident in and excited for the bright future of Haven Studios and its first project, currently in development.”

