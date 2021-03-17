Tencent, Sony, and Square Enix invest in cloud gaming company Ubitus

Cloud gaming service provider Ubitus has received an undisclosed investment from major game companies including Tencent, Sony, and Square Enix.

The company, which operates a GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, will use the cash to grow its business by pursing AR and VR support, and developing technology that can harness the benefits of 5G networks.

It also outlined plans to "find new game associated applications," bolstering its current roster which includes scalable and flexible end-to-end cloud gaming system Ubitus GameCloud and HTML5-based cloud solution Ubitus Click2Play.

"Cloud game technology that can maximize the benefits of 5G network and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), which shall be essential and ubiquitous in the near future, is under development," explained the company in a press release.

"Automation of game virtualization to the cloud, making it as simple as uploading a video, should enlist nearly all game developers to deposit their contents to the cloud for distribution. Supporting AR/VR, which is emerging in games and entertainments, is on Ubitus’ roadmap."

Commenting on the deal, Ubitus chief exec Wesley Kuo said the investment represented a "vote of confidence" in the company's cloud technology and its potential role in the expanding cloud game market.

"With our innovative technology and their resources, we shall help more partners roll out cloud game contents and services, and accelerate the industry’s transformation to the cloud," added Kuo.