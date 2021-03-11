It's time for an excellent third day of GDC Showcase

Day three of GDC Showcase is about to start! It’s already been an incredible two days of learning at this first-ever all-free, all-digital event. There’s still plenty of time left to connect with speakers, sponsors, and our community partners at GDC Showcase, all you have to do is just sign up here.

For today’s sessions, here’s a look at what you can expect.

At 9AM PT, the day’s talks will begin with a presentation from Facebook on the future of gaming.

At 10AM PT, Innersloth Community Director Victoria Tran will have a presentation about mistakes in marketing your game, how you can live with them, and how you can recover from them.

At 1:30PM PT, The GDC Podcast will be going live with a chat with Mohawk Games’ Soren and Layla Johnson.

And at 3:15PM PT, Gavin Moore, creative director on the remake of Demon’s Souls, will be participating in an Ask-Me-Anything session, taking your questions live in chat!

These are only a few sessions you’ll see on the third day of GDC Showcase. Check out the full schedule here, and be sure to sign up for the event so you can watch for free!

For more updates on GDC Showcase, be sure to, visit our website, sign up for our newsletter, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech