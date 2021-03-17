Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

NetEase is shutting down its open-world VR survival title Nostos

NetEase is shutting down its open-world VR survival title Nostos

March 17, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
NetEase is closing down its PC and VR cross-platform multiplayer survival title, Nostos, after less than two years. 

The game launched in December 2019 for HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality devices, and lets players explore and survive in an open-world inspired by animated movies. 

The Chinese studio said it's shutting down Nostos "due to changes in business development," and confirmed the game will be switched off at 10pm PST on June 16, 2021. 

NetEase will make the title unavailable to download and purchase as of March 16 to prevent new players from jumping aboard a sinking ship (although it has already been pulled from Steam), and said anyone who purchased Nostos after 4pm on November 30, 2020, will receive a full refund. 

"We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the termination of Nostos' operation and ask for your understanding that we share your feelings about the upcoming parting of Nostos," said the studio in a statement on Facebook.

 

