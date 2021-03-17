Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 17, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 17, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 17, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The PS5's storage system is helping Sucker Punch change how it makes games

The PS5's storage system is helping Sucker Punch change how it makes games

March 17, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
March 17, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Art, Design, Production

If you’re curious about what opportunities new consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are offering to developers, Sucker Punch co-founder Brian Fleming shared one piece of insight that might help other developers evaluate what’s possible with Sony’s powerful new tech.

During an Ask-Me-Anything session at GDC Showcase (full disclosure, the session was moderated by the author of this piece), Fleming took a question from the audience asking what new technology most excited him as a game developer.

The Ghost of Tsushima producer took the opportunity to discuss the PlayStation 5’s storage tech, and explained that the company has been examining how the device handles loading and storage.

“It's so fast!” he exclaimed. “Even the idea of unloading the things that are just offscreen on camera, and as the player turns, bringing them [back on camera] just in time, is possible.”

While still saying there was still “lots of exploration” to do in the field, Fleming excitedly said that process “could fundamentally change how we think about making games.”

Sucker Punch’s focus on loading technology already helped the massive open-world of Ghost of Tsushima run reliably on even the oldest PS4 devices. (I played the game on a launch-year PS4 and it loaded quite fast compared to other open-world games and rarely, if ever, encountered frame loss).

Fleming admitted that the Sucker Punch team was surprised by player and press reactions about the game’s load times. He credited the game’s ability to load so well both to Sucker Punch’s engineering experts and an art team that produced high-quality assets that didn’t exceed the game’s technical capabilities.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.17.21]
PHP Game Developer - Grepolis
DNABLOCK
DNABLOCK — Los Angeles, California, United States
[03.16.21]
Lead Unreal Engine (UE4) Developer - Remote
Guerrilla Games
Guerrilla Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[03.16.21]
Senior Tools Programmer
Guerrilla Games
Guerrilla Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[03.16.21]
Technical Animator


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image