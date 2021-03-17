Game studios speak out against escalating violence toward Asian communities

Several major figures in the game industry have posted statements in support of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities following fatal shootings this week that left eight people dead, six of whom were Asian women.

Those attacks, carried out by one man Tuesday night, follow a trend of violence and hate speech against Asian Americans that has only escalated this year following the popularization of hateful and wildly incorrect language linking the coronavirus pandemic with Asian populations.

Joining others online under the #StopAsianHate and #StopAAPIHate hashtags, major game companies like Ubisoft, Bethesda, Bandai Namco, Xbox, and PlayStation have used their platforms to show support for the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, with some like PlayStation pledging donations to Stop AAPI Hate and encouraging others to do the same.

"Hate has no home on Xbox," reads one such statement from Xbox head Phil Spencer. "Team Xbox is appalled by the violence and racism against Asian communities. For all Asian players and peers, I want you to know that we see you, we hear you, and we will and must do more together to #StopAsianHate."

"As a company based in Japan, the recent rise in anti-Asian hate has truly hit home for our employees," reads another from Bandai Namco. "We always appreciate support from our fans and we now ask for your support to #StopAsianHate and fight the rise in hate crimes committed against people of Asian descent."

Many have shared links to Stop AAPI Hate to encourage their players and followers to show their support for the organization and stand against rising violence against Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Other resources on education, allyship, and organizations in need of donations can be found here.